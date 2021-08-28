Tony Cascarino has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a vanity signing for Manchester United and despite his age, he will have a massive impact on the team this season.

Manchester United announced on Friday that the former Red Devil is set to return to Old Trafford before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 36-year-old is now just signing a contract away from becoming a Manchester United player again, 12 years after he left the club in 2009.

Ronaldo scored 101 times in his three years at Juventus and Manchester United are confident that he will carry his goalscoring form into Old Trafford despite his advancing years.

He initially looked like joining Manchester City, but once Manchester United enter the race, the Portuguese’s mind was made up.

Cascarino insisted that it would be wrong to suggest that he is a vanity project for Manchester United as he stressed that he will not stop scoring goals despite his age.

He pointed out that Ronaldo is still a supremely fit athlete and believes he could have the same impact on the Manchester United team as Eric Cantona had when he joined in 1992.

Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times: “I was thinking yesterday morning: ‘I can’t believe United haven’t been in for Cristiano Ronaldo.’

“Then, a few hours later, it was announced.

“It makes complete sense to bring him back on a short-term deal and I can see him getting 20 goals this season.

“One thing that’s very important with Ronaldo is that he’s not a vanity signing; his numbers have been extraordinary right up to last season and the European Championship finals, where he won the Golden Boot.

“He’s 36 years old, but the 36 of today is like the 32-year-olds of 10-15 years ago.

“I know a lot of players who have played to 36, 37, 38 — he will still set records, in my opinion.

“It’s something that will give the whole squad a lift, like when United signed Eric Cantona in 1992 — except Ronaldo can outscore Eric and he’s a far better pro than the Frenchman.”

Ronaldo is expected to sign a two-year contract with Manchester United soon, but will only be able to make his second debut for club after the international in a home game against Newcastle United.