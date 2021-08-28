Everton are open to signing a right-back if an opportunity pops up before the transfer window shuts, according to the Daily Express.

The Goodison Park outfit have explored deals for a number of right-backs throughout the course of the summer, but are yet to make a signing to strengthen the position.

They wanted to snap up Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven, however the defender made the move to Inter.

Everton were also credited with interest in Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta.

And despite little movement on the right-back front, Everton are still open to signing one.

If the Toffees are presented with an opportunity to sign a right-back which they feel makes sense, they will pull the trigger on a deal.

Everton are likely to be offered a host of players before the transfer window slams shut and the ball will be in the court of director of football Marcel Brands and manager Rafael Benitez.

The Toffees are poised to trim their wage bill in the coming days by offloading James Rodriguez and Moise Kean.