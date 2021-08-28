Everton striker Moise Kean has now landed in Turin as he closes in on a switch to Juventus, which will take the form of an initial loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kean spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and new Everton boss Rafael Benitez is happy for him to move on before the transfer window closes.

Juventus sold Kean to Everton in 2019 and now want him back following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

They have agreed a two-year loan with Everton for Kean and it also contains an obligation to buy which will kick in under certain conditions.

Kean has now landed in Turin as he puts the finishing touches to the move back to the Bianconeri.

The Italy striker will look to quickly make an impact back at Juventus.

He joins a team that were dethroned as Italian champions last season by Inter and are looking to reclaim their crown.

Kean scored 19 goals in 41 outings for PSG over the course of his loan spell in France as he made a positive impression on Mauricio Pochettino’s men.