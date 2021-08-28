Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost their Premier League opener at Tottenham Hotspur, but then returned to winning ways by thrashing Norwich City 5-0.

They face an Arsenal side who have lost both their opening league games, but who returned to form in midweek by thrashing West Brom 6-0 in the EFL Cup.

Manchester City head into the game having missed out on Harry Kane and then Cristiano Ronaldo, and boss Guardiola will be keen for his men to demonstrate his side can cope without having signed either.

Ederson is in goal for Manchester City, while at the back Guardiola selects Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as full-backs, with Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in the centre.

In midfield, Rodrigo slots in, along with Ilkay Gundogan. Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Ferran Torres support Gabriel Jesus.

If Guardiola needs to make changes he has a host of options on the bench, including Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake.

Manchester City Team vs Arsenal

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer