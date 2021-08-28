Everton manager Rafael Benitez has expressed his delight at the work rate and attitude he has seen from new boy Demarai Gray this season that has compelled him to keep selecting him in the team.

Gray scored in Everton’s 2-0 win over Brighton at the Amex on Saturday and proved his ability again in the Premier League

Benitez was delighted with the performance and believes his side showed good discipline, while he was happy with the clean sheet as well against Brighton.

The Everton manager told Sky Sports: “We showed good team spirit, organisation and desire.

“I’m really pleased, we won, clean sheet – lots of positives.

“We had chances in the first half, but we were missing the last pass, we improved in the second half.”

Everton snapped up Gray for a paltry fee of £1.7m from Bayer Leverkusen after he struggled in Germany.

The winger previously flattered to deceive in England with Leicester, but has made a solid start at Everton, scoring twice in the first three Premier League games.

Benitez pointed out that the winger is a hard worker behind the scenes and gives him no reason to drop him from the team with his training performances.

“Demarai Gray has been working hard in training, he’s improving.

“He has more confidence and he’s pushing to play.

“It’s nice having players that train that way, making sure the manager selects them.”