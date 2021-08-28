Juventus are carefully considering the financial implications of taking Moise Kean back from Everton ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Kean spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to leave Everton before the end of the window.

He would prefer a return to Italy, with his agent Mino Raiola working to take him to Juventus, who need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italian giants are in conversations with Raiola and are discussing signing him on loan from Everton ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the cost of the potential deal has forced Juventus to consider the financial implications of signing Kean.

Everton are prepared to loan out the player, but with the condition that there will be an obligatory purchase clause attached to the agreement.

The Toffees also want the total cost of the potential deal to touch the €40m mark before agreeing to sell him.

Juventus have managed to offload Ronaldo’s massive wages off their bill but they are keen to be cautious.

The club are considering the potential costs of the deal before agreeing to sign Kean from Everton.