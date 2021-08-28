Juventus are close to working out an agreement with Everton for the signature of Moise Kean on an initial loan deal, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Kean spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and has been pushing for a move out of Everton throughout the summer transfer window.

Super agent Mino Raiola set the ball rolling earlier this week when he held talks with Juventus over taking the forward to Turin.

Juventus also recently opened talks with Everton and are interested in signing Kean on an initial loan deal.

And it has been claimed that the two clubs are now close to working out the agreement for the Italian to move back to Juventus.

A loan deal is close to being agreed and there will be a purchase clause in the agreement which would become obligatory if certain conditions are met.

Everton and Juventus are now working out the final details of the deal before sealing the agreement.

The purchase clause is set to be around €25m and Kean has also agreed on personal terms on a contract.

Once the deal goes through the forward will sign an initial one-year deal and for four more years once the purchase clause is triggered.