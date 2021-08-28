Fixture: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to welcome Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace to the London Stadium this afternoon for a Premier League encounter.

David Moyes has seen his men make a promising start to the season, winning their opening two games, seeing off Newcastle United away and Leicester City at home.

Moyes will be keen for his side to grab a third win in a row as he looks to continue to build momentum.

The previous meeting between the two teams at the London Stadium last season ended in a 1-1 draw, while the Hammers won 3-2 at Selhurst Park in January.

For this afternoon’s game Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, with Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs. In central defence, Craig Dawson partners Angelo Ogbonna.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will aim to boss midfield, while Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benraham, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Johnson, Baptiste, Diop, Noble, Coventry, Lanzini, Yarmolenko