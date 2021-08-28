Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his matchday squad that will take on Manchester City in a big Premier League clash at the Etihad this afternoon.

After losing their first two Premier League games, the Gunners are desperate to get their season off and running, but are facing a massive challenge in taking on the defending Premier League champions away from home.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to the starting eleven after scoring a hat-trick against West Brom in the EFL Cup earlier this week and he will be flanked by new boy Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka will play in the middle of the park, with Cedric Soares and Kieran Tierney playing as the wing-backs.

Callum Chambers, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac will feature as the three-man defensive line today.

Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli are some of the options Arsenal have on the bench against Manchester City.

Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Leno, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Cedric, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Tavares, Mari, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli, Lacazette