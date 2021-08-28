Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has declined an opportunity to join Wolves ahead of the end of the transfer window this summer.

The midfielder is not a big part of Juventus’ plans and the club are keen to move his substantial wage packet off the books.

Ramsey and his representatives have been in talks with Juventus over the summer to discuss a potential exit, but with the clock ticking he remains in Turin.

Ramsey’s agent has offered Ruben Neves to Juventus as part of a swap deal that could see the Welshman move to Wolves this summer.

But according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, the midfielder has no interest in joining Wolves ahead of the end of the window.

Juventus have informed Ramsey about the potential swap deal but he does not want to be part of it.

The midfielder would be open to a return to the Premier League but he is not keen on a move to Wolves.

It remains to be seen whether any other English club come in for the former Arsenal midfielder ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.