Former Premier League striker Jermaine Beckford has claimed that getting into the top eight this season should be considered a success for strugglers Arsenal.

Arsenal’s embarrassing 5-0 loss at Manchester City on Saturday meant the Gunners have lost their opening three league games without scoring a single goal.

The north London club were abysmal against a sleek Manchester City side and many felt they were lucky to only concede five at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta insisted after the game that he is confident that he can turn the situation around, but Beckford feels Arsenal’s aura is gone and every team in the Premier League will fancy getting a result against him.

He stressed that Arsenal are facing a massive rebuilding process and is of the view that getting into the top eight in the Premier League would be a great season for the Gunners.

Beckford said on BBC Radio 5 live: “The time of invincibility has disappeared.

“I don’t think many people will be travelling to the Emirates and worrying, I think they’ll be looking forward to it.

“If Arsenal can get into the top eight, wow – it would be a phenomenal season.

“There is a big building process that needs to happen.”

Arsenal have two weeks to ponder about their situation before they take on Norwich City at the Emirates after the international break.