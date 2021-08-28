Barcelona have turned down a swap deal proposed by Tottenham Hotspur, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is working frantically during the final few days of the transfer window as he looks to both move players out and bring fresh faces in.

He has been trying to find a destination for wantaway Serge Aurier and it has emerged he has offered him to Barcelona.

Paratici proposed Barcelona sign Aurier and the Catalans’ defender Emerson Royal make the move in the other direction, to north London.

However, Barcelona have wasted little time in rejecting Paratici’s idea.

Paratici has a good relationship with Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are not interested in entertaining the proposal.

Aurier is looking to leave Tottenham before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday night.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender though will not be making the Camp Nou his new home.