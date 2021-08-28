Tottenham Hotspur are not in favour of paying commission to Ilaix Moriba’s entourage and those around him, but it remains to be seen their stance will scupper their swoop for the Barcelona star.

Spurs are pushing to snap up Moriba from Barcelona before the transfer window closes and the Catalans are prepared to sell the 18-year-old for €20m.

Moriba has refused to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou and has a tentative agreement to join RB Leipzig next summer when his deal expires.

However, Moriba has been meeting with his representatives to find a way out of the RB Leipzig agreement, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

It is claimed that Tottenham’s financial package to the youngster is superior to that of the German club.

A potential hurdle for Tottenham though is that they do not want to pay commission to those around Moriba.

The midfielder is attracted to Tottenham’s proposal though and the north London side look to be in pole position to sign him.

New Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici has a good relationship with Barcelona and is claimed to have been a key figure in the talks.