Tottenham Hotspur target Ilaix Moriba met his representatives and entourage on Thursday as the north London club continue to push to sign him.

The north London club are working hard to find an agreement to sign the 18-year-old midfielder from Barcelona this summer.

Tottenham are in talks with his representatives over reaching an agreement over a contract and are close to meeting Barcelona’s €20m asking price.

But the deal is far from being done and it has been claimed that Moriba is yet to take the definitive decision on which club to join.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, he met his representatives and entourage in a Barcelona hotel earlier this week to take stock of the situation.

Tottenham are reportedly frontrunners to land him but RB Leipzig are still very much in the race to sign.

Moriba and his camp have been in deep negotiations with the German club and are believed to be close to reaching an agreement.

The midfielder and his representatives are assessing the options and trying to find out the best solution for the player.

Tottenham are pushing hard but for the moment it is very much Moriba’s decision to make with at least two good offers on his table.