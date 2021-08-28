Rapid Vienna coach Dietmar Kuhbauer has revealed his delight at getting a chance to face West Ham in the Europa League this season.

West Ham have reached the group stage of the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history and they are looking to make the most of the opportunity.

The Hammers have been placed in Group H, alongside Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna this term.

The east London club are excited about playing in Europe this season and Kuhbauer revealed that he is also looking forward to playing against West Ham in the Europa League.

The Rapid Vienna coach claimed that West Ham remind him of the old traditions of football where players show real commitment and the fans appreciate hard work and tenacity on the pitch.

He also insisted that David Moyes’ side are a quality outfit as well who can make their mark in Europe this season.

He told Vienna-based daily Kurier: “Most of all, I’m looking forward to the Hammers.

“The mood is just as great as it is with us.

“West Ham remind me of the roots of football.

“The crowd values honest work.

“There is full of commitment and every good action is celebrated.

“In addition, they are of course a really strong team.”

Moyes will hope that West Ham can do well enough to make it past the group stage and reach the knockout phase of the competition.