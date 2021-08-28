West Ham United are looking into making a late move to bring Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium.

Lingard had a sensational loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season and helped the Hammers to reach the Europa League.

His future has been under the scanner throughout the summer, but as the transfer deadline draws closer he is still on the books at Old Trafford.

Now West Ham are considering a late move for Lingard, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is claimed that Manchester United are ready to open the door for Lingard to leave and are not opposed to selling him before the window closes.

Manchester United gave Lingard four minutes of action against Southampton last weekend, in a 1-1 draw.

The Red Devils have since though agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, which will likely further reduce his playing time if he stays at Old Trafford.

Lingard made 16 appearances for West Ham last season, scoring nine goals in the process.