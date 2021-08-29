Borussia Dortmund are yet to contact Chelsea or make an offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi as they consider making a move for him ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old winger’s future at Chelsea has come under the scanner with three days left in the transfer window.

The Blues insisted all summer that he is part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season, but Hudson-Odoi has not played a single minute of football in the first three Premier League games.

There is speculation of discontent in the player’s camp and Dortmund are now interested in taking him to Germany on loan.

But according to Sky Deutschland, the Bundesliga giants are yet to table a bid or establish contact with Chelsea for Hudson-Odoi.

The winger’s name is very much being discussed in the club’s recruitment meetings ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Dortmund are expected to hold talks with Chelsea soon to explore the possibility of signing the 20-year-old.

They do not have the funds to finance a permanent move but the club are interested in landing him on loan.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are open to letting Hudson-Odoi leave on loan at a late stage of the transfer window.