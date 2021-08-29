Crystal Palace have made an offer for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who is also firmly on Everton’s radar, and the player could take less money than is on offer elsewhere to move to the Premier League, according to the Sun.

The race for Edouard, who has entered the final year of his contract with Celtic, is heating up as the transfer window nears an end.

Russian outfit Rubin Kazan have approached Celtic with an offer of over £15m, while French clubs Bordeaux and Nice are also lurking.

Crystal Palace have also tabled an offer of £15m in an attempt to take the France Under-21 international to Selhurst Park.

There are suggestions that Everton could also join the race to sign Edouard in the final days of the window.

While Edouard has interest from abroad, he appears to have set his heart on joining the Premier League as there are suggestions that he could take less money to move to England.

The centre-forward has been claimed to want an £85,000-a-week salary from his new club and it is said to have put his suitors in the Premier League off.

It remains to be seen how much Edouard is willing to lower his wage demands to seal a move to the Premier League this summer.