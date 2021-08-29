FC Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe has urged Everton target Luis Diaz to not leave the Portuguese club after their win against Arouca on Saturday.

Everton have already signed Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend this summer, but are keen to strengthen their attack further with the addition of Diaz.

Having opened talks with Porto, Everton are said to be closing in on a deal for Diaz for a fee of around £21m, while James Rodriguez will head in the opposite direction on loan.

While Everton try to reach an agreement for the signature of Diaz, the 24-year-old started in Porto’s league game against Arouca on Saturday and helped them to a 3-0 win.

Following the game, the Colombia international took to social media to congratulate fellow countryman Uribe for finding the back of the net.

Uribe was quick to thank Diaz for his appreciation and went on to urge the winger not to leave Porto, amidst interest from Everton.

“Thank you, magician. Don’t ever leave”, Uribe wrote on his Instagram story.

While Uribe will be hoping that Diaz stays put, the 24-year-old looks likely to join Everton before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.