Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is open to taking charge as the new manager of Nottingham Forest should they sack Chris Hughton, according to the Sun.

The pressure is mounting on Hughton at Nottingham Forest, with the Tricky Trees making a nightmare start to their Championship campaign.

Nottingham Forest currently sit bottom of the Championship table, having picked up just one point from their five games so far.

With the Reds yet to earn their first win of the season, Hughton, who has been in charge of the club since last November, could be relieved of his duties if results do not improve.

And should Hughton face the sack, former Sheffield United boss Wilder is prepared to take charge as Nottingham Forest’s new manager.

The 53-year-old has been without a club since leaving Sheffield United by mutual consent in March.

Should Forest get in touch with Wilder over taking charge as their new manager, he is tipped to answer the call.

With Nottingham Forest sitting bottom of the table and Wilder available, the club hierarchy could be tempted to pull the plug on Hughton soon.