Leeds United’s interest in midfielder Lewis O’Brien appears to be dead, according to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants have signed just one senior player this summer in the shape of left-back Junior Firpo, drafted in to replace Ezgjan Alioski.

They were claimed to want to add a midfielder and another winger to their squad over the course of the transfer window and missed out on Chelsea schemer Conor Gallagher, who joined Crystal Palace on loan.

Leeds have of late been trying to do a deal with Huddersfield Town for O’Brien, but despite suggestions the midfielder could be sold for just £5m plus add-ons, no agreement has been reached.

And the club’s interest in O’Brien now appears to be dead.

The Whites look to be heading towards a quiet end to the summer transfer window unless director of football Victor Orta pulls a rabbit out of the hat.

Thoughts may soon turn to January recruitment if Leeds cannot strengthen this month.

Orta though is often reluctant to do business in the January window, which can see clubs ask a premium for their players.