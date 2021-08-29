Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones is wanted by Aston Villa as the end of the transfer window approaches and the Midlands club could test the Reds with a bid, according to the Sun.

The Villans have had a busy summer so far, signing the likes of Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Axel Tuanzebe.

As the transfer window nears an end, Aston Villa are keen to strengthen their squad further with the potential addition of Liverpool midfielder Jones.

Jones made 24 Premier League appearances for the Reds last term, but is yet to make an appearance for the side this season.

With the 20-year-old seemingly falling behind Harvey Elliott in the pecking order, Liverpool look poised to be tested with a late offer from Aston Villa for Jones.

Dean Smith’s side are plotting an ambitious move for the England Under-21 international and could go in with an offer of £15m.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will be tempted to cash in on Jones should Aston Villa approach them with such a proposal.

Liverpool have been looking to make player sales in order to finance new signings and selling Jones may be an attractive prospect.

Jones has four more years remaining on his contract with Liverpool and could still see his future at Anfield.