Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa wants the club to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for James before the transfer window closes and a number of Premier League sides have been told about the player’s availability.

The Red Devils have just brought in Cristiano Ronaldo and are looking to move forward out of their squad, with James someone identified as available to go.

Leeds came close to signing James before he joined Manchester United and Bielsa has remained a fan of the winger.

It is claimed that Bielsa would like Leeds to sign James before the window closes on Tuesday night.

The Whites are suggested to be open to loaning James or even signing him on a permanent basis, with Manchester United valuing him at over £20m.

James has also attracted interest from Brighton, but that has now cooled.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window and it is unclear if Leeds have yet started the ball rolling on a swoop for James, as they were recently claimed not to have done.