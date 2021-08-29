Ipswich Town are interested in signing Samy Morsy, but Middlesbrough will only sanction a move for the midfielder if they can sign a replacement, according to Gazette Live.

The Tractor Boys have added 16 new players to their ranks during the ongoing transfer window, but are keen to strengthen their squad further.

Ipswich are said to be in advanced talks with Brighton over the signing of goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan and also want to bring in a midfielder.

The League One club have identified Middlesbrough midfielder Morsy as a potential target and are thought to have made an enquiry for him.

However, the Championship club will only sanction a move for the Egypt international if they can bring in a replacement before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Middlesbrough are interested in signing 25-year-old midfielder James Lea Siliki from Rennes and his arrival could pave the way for Morsy to join Ipswich.

With Neil Warnock’s side also well stocked in the midfield department, the Tractor Boys will be keen on getting a deal for Morsy over the line.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook is keen on a reunion with the 29-year-old, having worked with him at Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic.