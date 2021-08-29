Manchester United are making Daniel James available to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes, but there is nothing yet to suggest a move to Leeds United is in the offing, according to The Athletic.

Following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, James could be looking at a season of limited game time if he stays put at Manchester United.

The Red Devils will make him available to depart and Leeds are long-time admirers of James, who can count Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa as a fan.

However, while James continues to be rated at Elland Road, there is nothing yet to suggest that a move to Leeds for the winger is in the pipeline.

A number of sides are claimed to be keen on James and there looks set to be a scramble for him before the transfer window closes.

The winger has made just one appearance in the Premier League this season, featuring against Leeds in a 5-1 win for Manchester United.

He clocked 26 outings in all competitions for Manchester United last term and scored five times.

James has another three years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford.