Norwich City and Rostov have reached an agreement over the transfer of Mathias Normann, who has also been linked with Newcastle United, according to Norwegian daily VG.

The Canaries have already added Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou to their midfield, but are keen to strengthen the department further.

Norwich have identified Rostov’s Normann as an ideal candidate to strengthen their options in midfield and have been working on a deal to take him to Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke’s side had hit choppy water in their attempts to sign the Norway international, but have found a breakthrough.

Norwich have finally reached an agreement with Russian club Rostov over the transfer of Normann, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Agreeing personal terms with the 25-year-old is not expected to be a problem for the Carrow Road outfit as they look to make their eighth major signing of the summer.

While Norwich and Rostov have reached an agreement over Normann’s transfer, the terms of the deal are yet to be known.

Norwich’s initial offer was to take Norman on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent should they retain their Premier League status for a total package of €16.5m.