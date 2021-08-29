Ligue 1 club Nantes have joined Nottingham Forest in the race to sign 21-year-old striker Matthias Phaeton from Guingamp, it has been claimed in France.

The Tricky Trees have had a nightmare start to their Championship campaign, sitting bottom of the table after five games.

As Chris Hughton’s side look to bounce back from their winless start, they are currently on the hunt for a new striker to bolster their frontline.

Nottingham Forest are exploring options in the domestic and the foreign transfer talent pool and have identified Guingamp’s Phaeton as a potential recruit.

The Championship club are said to have touched base with the Ligue 2 side to discuss the potential acquisition of the 21-year-old, but face competition for his signature.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 club Nantes are interested in acquiring Phaeton’s services from Guingamp.

Apart from Nantes, Angers could also provide the Guadeloupe international with an opportunity to step up to the top flight this summer.

With the race for Phaeton heating up, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the 21-year-old striker.