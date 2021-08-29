RB Leipzig are ready to table a bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Ilaix Moriba with the proceeds from the imminent departure of Bayern Munich bound Marcel Sabitzer.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a big target for Tottenham and the north London club have been pushing to sign him over the last few days.

His representatives met Tottenham on Saturday to discuss a potential move, but it seems Moriba is on his way to Germany.

There are suggestions that the north London club have been informed by his entourage that the player will join RB Leipzig.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, RB Leipzig are now ready to table an official bid with Barcelona for the teenage midfielder.

Barcelona rejected an earlier bid of €8m from RB Leipzig but the German club are ready to come in with a fresh offer.

They are set to receive €16m from Bayern Munich for Sabitzer and they are set to redirect those funds into signing Moriba.

Barcelona have been holding out for a fee of €20m and RB Leipzig are expected to get close to that asking price.

Moriba has agreed a five-year contract with RB Leipzig and has rejected a chance to join Tottenham this summer.