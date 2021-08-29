Southampton are considering signing Everton and Sunderland target Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut for Sheffield United last term, has been the subject of significant interest during the ongoing transfer window.

Burton Albion and Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Jebbison, while the Blades have been pushing him to move to sister club Beerschot.

Everton have been credited with an interest in signing the centre-forward on a permanent deal, with a £5m deal mooted.

And now, the Toffees have been joined by Premier League rivals Southampton in the chase for the Sheffield United teenager.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are said to be looking into a permanent deal for Jebbison, whose future at Bramall Lane remains uncertain.

While Everton are claimed to have had a £5m bid rejected for Jebbison, it remains to be seen how much Southampton are willing to pay for the Canadian.

It is also unclear whether Sheffield United plan to cash in on Jebbison before Tuesday’s transfer deadline or still intend to loan him out.