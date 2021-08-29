FC Metz coach Frederic Antonetti has insisted that Pape Sarr needs to work and improve various aspects of his game before he can be ready to play for Tottenham Hotspur next year.

Tottenham confirmed the signing of the 18-year-old midfielder on Friday and he was immediately loaned back to Metz for the rest of the season.

If the midfielder hits his add-ons the deal could reach up to €30m and Spurs are certain that they have snapped up one of the best young talents in European football this summer.

Antonetti believes that Sarr is a quality player but conceded that he is still some way away from being ready to play for a side of Tottenham’s calibre.

He stressed that the youngster needs to get rid of the errors in his game as soon as possible and work on various facets of his game before he moves to Tottenham next summer.

“He has a lot of qualities”, the Metz coach was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.

“But he will be going next summer to a club where he has to be really ready. He has enormous potential but he has to get rid of the flaws.

“He must improve in concentration, involvement and application.”

Tottenham will closely follow his development at Metz this season and hope that he will be ready for their first team next year.