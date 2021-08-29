Tottenham Hotspur are set for a strong push to sign Emerson Royal from Barcelona on Monday.

Spurs have zeroed in on the 22-year-old full-back as someone they want to sign before the transfer window slams shut until January.

They recently tried their luck by offering Barcelona the services of Serge Aurier in a swap deal for Emerson, but saw the Catalans reject the idea.

Tottenham have not given up on Emerson though and, according to Brazilian broadcaster TNT Sport Brasil, are set to go back in strongly on Monday.

They want the Brazil international and are prepared to put in fresh work to try to get a deal over the line.

Barcelona are not keen on selling Emerson, but Tottenham will try to change their stance.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and Tottenham only have a limited time in which to operate.

They are also still looking for a home for Aurier, who is keen to move on from the north London outfit this summer.