West Brom are monitoring the situation of Birmingham City target Troy Deeney, according to Express & Star.

The experienced Watford hitman is considering whether to move away from Vicarage Road before the transfer window closes as he looks to secure regular game time.

A host of clubs have already been credited with interest in Deeney, including Scottish giants Celtic and Championship outfit Birmingham City.

Deeney, 32, could now have a further option on the table as West Brom are keeping a close watch on his situation.

The Baggies could choose to launch a swoop to snap up the 33-year-old as they look to bolster their attack.

Deeney helped Watford to win promotion back to the Premier League last season and is no stranger to the cut and thrust of the Championship.

The striker though is a boyhood Birmingham fan and the prospect of moving to St Andrew’s may be too good to turn down.

Deeney, who has been on the books at Watford for eleven years, is now into the final 12 months of his contract at the Hornets.