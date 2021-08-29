West Ham United are close to sealing a deal to buy Croatia international Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow, with the player seen as better value than Jesse Lingard, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are in the market for further additions to David Moyes’ squad before the transfer window slams shut.

A potential swoop for Lingard, who spent last term on loan at the club, has been floated, but West Ham are pressing ahead with a move for Vlasic.

It is claimed that they see Vlasic as a better option than Lingard, with Manchester United looking for £25m for a player into the final year of his deal.

Vlasic, five years younger than Lingard, is viewed by West Ham as a better bet and they are close to signing him for a fee of £25.7m.

West Ham are moving towards finalising the capture of the 23-year-old and the agreement will also contain a number of add-ons.

The Hammers will hope that Vlasic can hit the ground running at the London Stadium, while he will also offer boss Moyes a fresh option in the Europa League.

Vlasic has had a prior spell in English football, spending two years at Everton but failing to make an impact.