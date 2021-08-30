Arsenal have informed Ainsley Maitland-Niles that they want him to stay, but the Englishman is keen on a move to Everton and is looking to speak to Mikel Arteta, according to The Times.

Everton have signed the likes of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, but are keen to strengthen their squad further before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Right-back is one area the Toffees are looking to strengthen before the transfer window slams shut and they have already seen two offers for Nathan Patterson turned down by Rangers.

Having seen two bids for Patterson rejected by the Gers, Everton have now opened talks with Arsenal over a deal for Maitland-Niles, who they view as a right-back option.

As Rafael Benitez’s side look to strike a deal with Arsenal, the Gunners have informed Maitland-Niles that they want him to stay at the club.

Maitland-Niles, though, is keen on a move to Goodison Park and is looking to speak to Arsenal boss Arteta about a potential transfer.

With Arsenal trying to persuade the player to stay, it remains to be seen if Everton can get a deal for him across the line before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Everton are said to be in talks with the Gunners over a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.