Aston Villa will not be making an attempt to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports (09:20).

Villa are believed to be in the market for a midfielder going into tomorrow’s deadline but are dependent on offloading a few fringe players.

The 20-year-old Liverpool midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Villa Park in the final days of the transfer window.

There were suggestions that Aston Villa are set to table a £15m bid with Liverpool for Jones this summer but those claims have been rubbished.

The Midlands club are not considering making a move for the midfielder ahead of deadline day tomorrow.

Dean Smith has been scouring the market for a midfielder and Aston Villa did fail with a bid for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

But Jones is not a player Aston Villa are expected to make a move for him at this stage of the window.

Aston Villa still have money to pursue a midfielder but it seems they have other targets in mind.