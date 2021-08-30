Barcelona are considering signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, but Ronald Koeman does not want to add more players to his squad except for one more striker.

The Catalan giants are in talks to sell Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal to Tottenham and are now looking to sign a right-back to replace him.

Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing their former academy player Bellerin in a final-minute deal from Arsenal ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The Spaniard wants to leave Arsenal and the Gunners are also open to letting him go before the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona are assessing the possibility, but according to Spanish radio station COPE, Koeman is not on the same page as the club.

The Dutchman is not interested in adding more players to his squad except if given a chance to sign a striker.

Koeman is also not reportedly in favour of selling Emerson and is keen to keep the Brazilian at Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can find a way to reach an agreement with Arsenal at a late stage of the window for Bellerin.

Real Betis also want him but for the moment they do not have the space on their wage bill to accommodate the defender.