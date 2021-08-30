Barcelona have Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in mind as a potential replacement for Tottenham Hotspur bound Emerson Royal, according to Sky Italia.

Tottenham are keen on acquiring Emerson’s services from Barcelona and are said to have an agreement in place.

The north London giants have reached an agreement with Barcelona over the transfer of the Brazilian for €30m and are now working to get the deal over the line.

With Emerson seemingly on his way to Tottenham, Barcelona are considering signing a new full-back to fill the void left by the former Real Betis star.

Arsenal right-back Bellerin is one player under consideration by the Catalan giants as they look to bring in a replacement for Emerson.

The Spain international is keen on a move away from the Emirates Stadium and has been linked with an exit this summer.

Inter were credited with an interest in signing Bellerin earlier in the summer, but could not reach an agreement with Arsenal over his transfer.

And now, with less than two days remaining in the transfer window, a return to Barcelona could be potentially on the cards for the right-back.