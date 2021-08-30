Vasilis Barkas’ agents have been trying to drum up interest in him, but the Celtic goalkeeper does not appear to have an option heading into deadline day, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Bhoys forked out £5m to capture Barkas from AEK Athens last summer, but his spell at Parkhead has not gone according to plan.

Barkas is down the pecking order at Celtic, with Joe Hart brought in as the club’s number 1, and has been tipped for a potential exit from Celtic Park.

However, Barkas looks set to stay on the books in Glasgow.

The shot-stopper does not want to return to Greece, where PAOK Salonika showed interest, and despite his agents working to bring in offers, does not have a suitable proposal on the table.

It remains to be seen if a concrete offer will arrive for Barkas before the transfer window closes.

He could also rethink his opposition to returning to Greek football.

Barkas still has another three years to run on the four-year deal he penned at Celtic when he joined the club.