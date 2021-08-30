Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is evaluating his options after the Blues told him his game time will be limited this season, according to the Daily Express.

The midfielder was shipped off on loan to Fulham last season after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Having returned to Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek is yet to play a single minute under boss Tuchel and his club have told him that game time will be limited going forward this season if he remains at the club.

Loftus-Cheek’s situation at the capital club has seen him attract loan and permanent interest from several domestic clubs, along with Italian giants Roma and Napoli.

With the transfer window set to slam shut on Tuesday, the 25-year-old is now evaluating his options as he considers a potential move.

Loftus-Cheek is not in the first team picture at Stamford Bridge and a move away could hand him an opportunity to clock up regular minutes.

Chelsea are open to letting the midfielder leave on a permanent basis and a fee in the €16m range has been mooted.

It remains to be seen whether Loftus-Cheek manages to leave Chelsea before the clock runs out on the transfer window.