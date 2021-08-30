Belgian side Standard Liege are moving closer towards the capture of Everton full-back Niels Nkounkou.

Nkounkou joined the Toffees under Carlo Ancelotti last summer, being tempted to Goodison Park from Marseille, but struggled to find favour under the Italian.

He could again face a season of limited playing time if he stays put at Everton and Standard Liege are alive to his situation.

They are moving to sign Nkounkou and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, are poised to sign him on loan.

The loan will run until the end of the season and it is unclear whether it will contain a purchase option.

Nkounkou, 20, clocked 75 minutes in Everton’s EFL Cup win over Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

He is set to join a side sitting in sixth in the Belgian top flight following six games.

Nkounkou will be aiming to clock up regular game time in Belgium and quickly adapt to Standard Liege.