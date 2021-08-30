Southampton star Yan Valery is said to be on the verge of joining Olympiacos on loan, but the Superleague side have refused to confirm the claims, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Saints have made major additions to their full-back department this summer in the shape of Valentino Livramento, Romain Perraud and Thierry Small.

Livramento, in particular, has shone in the right-back position for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side so far, providing significant competition to Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 18-year-old’s arrival, though, has seen French full-back Valery fall further down the pecking order at St. Mary’s.

With playing time hard to come by at Southampton, Valery has been linked with a move away from the club and is claimed to be joining Olympiacos on loan.

While Olympiacos are said to have a deal in place to sign Valery, they have refused to confirm if those claims are true.

The transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Tuesday and it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will seal a move before then.

Valery was included in the matchday squad in each of Southampton’s three Premier League games so far, but his only appearance has come in the EFL Cup this season.