Odsonne Edouard is Patrick Vieira’s preferred target to bolster his attack as Crystal Palace continue talks with Celtic over a deal, according to The Guardian.

The Eagles have signed added a host of players to their squad this summer, signing the likes of Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Conor Gallagher.

Now, as the transfer window nears a close, Crystal Palace are keen to bring in a centre-forward to bolster their attacking options.

The Selhurst Park outfit have identified Celtic’s Edouard and Arsenal’s Nketiah as potential recruits and are working on deals for both.

While Crystal Palace are in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Nketiah, Celtic hitman Edouard is Vieira’s preferred target to bolster his attacking options.

With Edouard being Vieira’s top target, Crystal Palace remain in negotiations with Celtic over a deal for the France Under-21 international.

There have been suggestions that the Eagles have made a £15m offer for Edouard and it remains to be seen if the bid is acceptable for Celtic.

Crystal Palace face competition from Bordeaux, Rubin Kazan and Nice in the chase for Edouard, who could accept less money to move to the Premier League.