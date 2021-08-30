Crystal Palace have contacted Sassuolo over a move for Jeremie Boga, but the player is keen on staying in Italy.

Boga’s future at Sassuolo has been under the scanner throughout this summer and his situation has turned the heads of several clubs across Europe.

Sassuolo’s Serie A rivals Napoli and Atalanta are keen on him, while Premier League trio of Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace have launched enquiries about his situation recently.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Eagles have contacted Sassuolo over a move for the striker.

However, the Ivorian is keen on remaining in Italy this summer, which is a blow for his Premier League suitors Crystal Palace.

Moreover, Atalanta are determined to beat off competition for Boga and are prepared to do everything possible to snap him up before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

In addition to Boga, Crystal Palace also have Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard among their striker targets.

It remains to be seen whether the Eagles will still pursue a deal for the 24-year-old or turn to alternative options with just over a day left in the transfer window.