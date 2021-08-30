Crystal Palace will give Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard a medical on Tuesday morning as they finalise his capture, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Edouard is into the final year of his contract at Celtic Park and has been tipped to depart Celtic before the transfer window closes tomorrow night.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace have thrashed out a fee of around £15m with Celtic for the French marksman.

They will put him through his medical paces on Tuesday morning and if he comes through the tests will proceed to complete the signing.

Snapping up Edouard will end Crystal Palace’s efforts to sign a striker.

Vieira will be hoping that the former Paris Saint-Germain man can quickly hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Edouard featured for Celtic at the weekend in their 1-0 derby loss away at rivals Rangers and it is shaping to have been his last outing for the club.

The 23-year-old will leave Celtic having found the back of the net 86 times in 179 games in a green and white shirt.