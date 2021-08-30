Daniel James is travelling to Leeds this evening as he looks to complete a move from Manchester United to Leeds United, according to The Athletic.

Leeds have acted swiftly after Manchester United let it be known to several clubs that they were prepared to listen to offers for James.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of the Wales international winger and the club have backed him by agreeing a fee worth an initial £25m with Manchester United.

With the fee agreed, James is now travelling to Leeds this evening.

The Yorkshire giants will look to put him through a medical and then thrash out any remaining details in order to put the deal over the line before the window closes.

Leeds have been linked with a host of wingers throughout the summer, but looked set to end the window without one before James became available.

He came close to joining Leeds in January 2019, but the deal collapsed.

It remains to be seen if Leeds target any further signings after James is in the building.