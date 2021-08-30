Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is attracting interest from clubs ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline, but he wants to stay at Old Trafford, according to ESPN.

Henderson’s pre-season has been disrupted by a bout of the virus and it took him some time to recover and get back into training.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper pushed David de Gea for a place in the team last season, but a disrupted pre-season means he is yet to be in any of Manchester United’s matchday squads.

He is on his way back to fitness, but it has been claimed that ahead of the transfer deadline a few clubs are interested in signing him.

Henderson is not guaranteed to be in the team given De Gea’s recent form and that has led to speculation over his future.

A few clubs are considering the possibility of taking him from Manchester United in the coming hours.

But Henderson is not interested in a move away from Old Trafford just yet and not late in the window.

He wants to stay at Manchester United and continue to fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven.