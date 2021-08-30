Emerson Royal has also attracted interest from Arsenal, but the Brazilian is in favour of joining their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports News (16:34).

Tottenham are in talks to sign the right-back from Barcelona and they already have a deal in place worth up to €30m with the Catalan giants.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are now in conversations with Emerson and his representatives and are expecting to agree personal terms with him.

Tottenham are working towards signing him and they have kept considerable interest at bay from other clubs in Emerson.

And it has been claimed that Arsenal are amongst the clubs who showed an interest in the Barcelona full-back as well.

The Gunners did try to explore the possibility of getting their hands on the Tottenham target this summer.

But Emerson made it clear that he was only interested in a move to Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham are pushing to get the deal over the line but it is still dependent on the club offloading either Matt Doherty or Serge Aurier.