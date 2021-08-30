Emerson Royal’s transfer from Barcelona to Tottenham Hotspur is dependant on Spurs finding a club for either Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are keen to strengthen their right-back options with the addition of Emerson from Barcelona before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs have reached an agreement with Barcelona over the transfer of the 22-year-old for around €30m and are currently discussing personal terms with him.

While Tottenham look to agree personal terms with Emerson, they are also trying to free up space in their squad for him.

Emerson’s transfer to Tottenham is dependant on either Aurier or Doherty leaving the club before the transfer window slams shut.

Aurier is said to have attracted significant interest from clubs, but his exit hinges on him being interested in a move.

Lille and Genoa are two clubs linked with a move for the right-back and it remains to be seen if he is interested in joining either of them.

If Tottenham fail to find a club for Aurier, they are also prepared to offload Doherty, who joined the club from Wolves last summer.