Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles has issued a transfer plea amidst talk of his potential move to Everton collapsing.

Everton were in talks to sign the Arsenal midfielder ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline and a deal was believed to be close.

The Toffees were eyeing a loan deal with an option to buy and the midfielder was believed to be keen on the move.

🚨 Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Instagram 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MkGHcEUGUV — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2021

But it emerged recently that the move is now off as Arsenal have done a U-turn and now want to keep Maitland-Niles this summer.

Everton turned to Maitland-Niles after seeing offers for Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson turned down.

Maitland-Niles wants to make the move to Goodison Park, but his path is now blocked and he is unhappy.

He put out a statement, almost pleading for a move as he wants to play regular football this season.

Maitland-Nile said on an Instagram story: “All I want to do is go where I’m wanted and where I am going to play.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal take into account the player’s feelings as he wants to leave the club.

The midfielder will hope that Arsenal change their mind on him again and agree to let him go before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.