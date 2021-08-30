Everton have tabled a loan offer for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Arsenal have yet to respond to the Toffees, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees have so far made four new first team signings under new boss Rafael Benitez this summer, but their expenditure still remains under £2m.

With less than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, Everton are still looking for reinforcements in attack in shape of a new striker and winger, while they are also looking to bolster the midfield.

Benitez has zeroed in on Arsenal star Maitland-Niles as a potential recruit and Everton are in negotiations with his club.

The Merseyside outfit have tabled an offer for a season-long loan deal for the 24-year-old and Arsenal are currently running the rule over letting him join their league rivals, with the Gunners yet to respond.

Everton are also looking to secure an option in the deal to make the move permanent for Maitland-Niles next summer.

Maitland-Niles was sent out on loan to then Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion in the latter half of last season after struggling for game time under boss Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder is yet to nail down a starting spot under Arteta and is expected to only play a peripheral role if he stays at the club beyond the ongoing window.